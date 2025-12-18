A federal jury finds Milwaukee judge guilty of obstructing immigration agents

MILWAUKEE — A federal jury found Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan guilty Thursday of obstructing immigration agents as they attempted to arrest an undocumented immigrant defendant last April.

Eduardo Flores-Ruiz was appearing in Dugan's court on misdemeanor battery charges. Flores-Ruiz, a Mexican national, was arrested outside the courthouse after a short chase by the immigration agents and has since been deported.

A grand jury indicted Dugan the following month. She denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the federal charges of obstructing a proceeding, a felony, and of concealing an individual to prevent an arrest, a misdemeanor. She was found not guilty of the misdemeanor charge.



During the trial, federal agents testified Dugan seemed "angry" when she approached them in the public hallway where they were waiting to arrest Flores-Ruiz after his hearing. They testified that she asked the agents if they had a judicial warrant, sent them to speak with the chief judge, rushed Flores-Ruiz's case through, and allowed him and his attorney to leave the courtroom through the jury door, which led back to a public hallway.

During the government's closing argument, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Watzka said Dugan conducted a "round-up" of federal agents and sent them to the chief judge's office.

Watzka said Dugan then created an "escape route" for Flores-Ruiz when she let him exit a door defendants don't usually go through. Prosecutors also played courtroom audio of Dugan saying she'd "take the heat" for her actions.

Dugan's attorneys argued that immigration enforcement policy at the courthouse was in-flux at the time, which led to Dugan's confusion, and that after Dugan let Flores-Ruiz go through the jury door, he ended up back in the public hallway. They argued this showed she wasn't concealing him.

Dugan did not testify during the trial.

Dugan attorney Jason Luczak told the jury: "You're the check on government overreach. Use your power to do justice in this case. You have the power to correct this unjust prosecution. It's your decision and justice is in your hands."

Until President Trump's first term, courthouses were typically off-limits to federal authorities, including immigration agents. He implemented a policy in 2018 giving agents broader authority and has now ramped up immigration enforcement during his second term.

