Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: A settlement in Wisconsin fake electors lawsuit

By Maayan Silver
Published March 11, 2024 at 8:54 AM CDT
This week's Capitol Notes breaks down the results of a settlement in a lawsuit by progressive law firm Law Forward against lawyers for former President Donald Trump over their attempt to submit a false slate of electoral votes despite Trump's loss in the 2020 election. JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com also gives a preview of some potential 2024 legislative swing districts to watch as well as what to expect in this week's state senate floor session.

