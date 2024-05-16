Capitol Notes: What to expect when you're state GOP convention-ing

The state convention is a time for Republicans in Wisconsin to come together in a big election year.

It comes as they are behind in fundraising and in building an election infrastructure compared to the state Democratic party, just five months out from the November general election and just a few months before the Republican National Committee brings its convention to Milwaukee.

What do you need to know about what's unfolding there this weekend? JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, lets you know. He also explains what happened in the state legislature this week when Senate Republicans tried to override Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' vetoes.