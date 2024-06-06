© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Wisconsin Democrats mobilize for high stakes races at this year's state convention

By Maayan Silver
Published June 6, 2024 at 11:49 AM CDT
Wisconsin Democrats from around the state will coalesce in Milwaukee this weekend for the 2024 state convention.
Maayan Silver
/
WUWM
Wisconsin Democrats hope to energize the base at their state convention in Milwaukee this weekend. They'll be voting on resolutions, electing committee members to represent Wisconsin in the Democratic National Committee, and of course, networking. JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, talks about what will be happening and why that's important.

He also explains the latest news this week that Democratic Att. Gen. Josh Kaul filed felony charges against two attorneys and an aide for former President Donald Trump. They are accused of forgery by filing false paperwork in the fake elector scheme, which was an attempt to disrupt the Electoral College after the 2020 election and get then-Vice President Mike Pence to falsely certify that Donald Trump won in Wisconsin and elsewhere.

