Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: How to read the Wisconsin election tea leaves

By Maayan Silver
Published November 4, 2024 at 11:56 AM CST
We're in the thick of "worry season" — aka a big election — and while WisPolitics.com editor JR Ross can't make predictions, he can tell us about the trends and what to watch for as results come in.

Halloween is over, but it's now the time of year when we wish political experts were dressed up as fortune-tellers.

We get the closest thing possible with JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com. Ross fills us in on what we can tell from the early vote count through Friday — even though Wisconsin doesn't have partisan registration. Unlike many other states, you can't tell if a voter is registered as a Republican or a Democrat.

He also lets us in on what to watch for as Wisconsin's presidential results come in and which of the state's congressional races are up for grabs as both Republicans and Democrats try to take control of the narrowly divided U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

Maayan Silver
Maayan is a WUWM news reporter.
