Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Wisconsin response to Trump's actions on immigration

By Maayan Silver
Published January 27, 2025 at 10:01 AM CST
A male activist yells into a megaphone speaker in front of the Washington monument
Immigration activists have been marching against deportations for decades, including this protest on August 2, 2014, in Washington, D.C. Now, GOP president Donald Trump is in office again after promising "mass deportations," and there's reaction in Wisconsin.

Republicans in the federal government now control both the executive and legislative branches, and policies are changing quickly, including on immigration. JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, explains what's happening and how Wisconsin Democrats and GOP state legislators are responding.

He also discusses potential developments from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' State of the State address last week. Evers advocated for policies such as a 48-hour waiting period on gun purchases, significant investments in public schools, and millions of dollars for youth mental health, while Republicans dismissed it as a wish list. Ross also provides a crash course on the history of discord in Wisconsin government over the last seven years.

Maayan Silver
Maayan is a WUWM news reporter.
