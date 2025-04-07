© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Can Wisconsin expect congressional redistricting ahead of 2026?

By Maayan Silver
Published April 7, 2025 at 7:27 AM CDT
Maayan Silver
/
WUWM
Democrats were able to push for new state legislative district maps ahead of the 2024 election cycle. New congressional maps ahead of the 2026 midterms might prove more difficult.

Republicans raised funds during Wisconsin's spring elections in part around the idea that liberal-backed Judge Susan Crawford would sign on to new congressional district maps, making it possible for Democrats to flip two House seats in Wisconsin. JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, weighs in on that.

He also takes up the role of Joint Finance Committee hearings that are happening around the state to ask for the public's input on Wisconsin's budget. (Here's the list of statewide budget listening sessions as well as a form for online public comment.)

Then, he dives into the particulars of Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley's request for money from the state's capitol budget for renovation of Milwaukee's courthouse complex, as well as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' prison reform plan.

Capitol Notes WUWMFeatured
Maayan Silver
Maayan is a WUWM news reporter.
