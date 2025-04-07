Capitol Notes: Can Wisconsin expect congressional redistricting ahead of 2026?

Republicans raised funds during Wisconsin's spring elections in part around the idea that liberal-backed Judge Susan Crawford would sign on to new congressional district maps, making it possible for Democrats to flip two House seats in Wisconsin. JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, weighs in on that.

He also takes up the role of Joint Finance Committee hearings that are happening around the state to ask for the public's input on Wisconsin's budget. (Here's the list of statewide budget listening sessions as well as a form for online public comment.)

Then, he dives into the particulars of Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley's request for money from the state's capitol budget for renovation of Milwaukee's courthouse complex, as well as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' prison reform plan.