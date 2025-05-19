© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Latest on Wisconsin's budget and more!

By Maayan Silver
Published May 19, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
WUWM

Have you been wondering where the state is this year in terms of mustering up a budget that both legislative Republicans and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers can agree on?

Are you curious about how the state government funds one-time projects versus more recurring programs?

Are you biting your nails about whether the state will see comprehensive prison reform or how Republicans want to wield a bill that would penalize counties whose sheriff’s departments don't cooperate with ICE?

Maybe you're thinking about the GOP state convention this past weekend ... or the state of two petitions filed by Democrats challenging congressional district lines in Wisconsin?

If any of the above apply to you, tune in to this week's Capitol Notes.

Maayan Silver
Maayan is a WUWM news reporter.
