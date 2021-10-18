© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Curious Campus

When will humans be able to go to Mars?

Published October 18, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT
Right now, the two Mars Rovers, Perseverance and Curiosity, are exploring the surface of the Red Planet to help scientists learn more about its history, soil and atmosphere. This is an initial step in figuring out if humans can live – or even land - on Mars. Finding out more about Mars could help us learn how atmospheric changes there happened and better understand the potential impact of climate change on Earth.

On the debut episode of Curious Campus, we’ll talk to Jean Creighton, a professor of physics and director of the Manfred Olson Planetarium, and Darien Dixon, a UWM alum who is one of the lead camera operators on NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover, to learn more about the exploration of Mars.

