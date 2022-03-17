© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Podcast_CuriousCampus-ChanReport_21_Final
Curious Campus

Expanding opportunities for students of color and encouraging diversity in STEM fields

Published March 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
girl with a book
Elora Hennessey
/
UWM Photo Services
As students at Brown Street Academy read books about mathematicians and scientists of color in 2019-20, their perceptions about people in those fields changed. At the end of the school year, when students were asked to draw pictures of mathematicians and scientists, they drew pictures that looked like themselves.

Mathematics and science are core subjects in school and form the base for many career opportunities in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.

However, many children may not view themselves as mathematicians or scientists. And students of color especially may not get opportunities in schools that could encourage them to continue pursuing courses in higher-level math or STEM-related fields.

On this episode of Curious Campus, we talk to two guests who are looking at ways to expand opportunities in math and encourage diversity in STEM fields. DeAnn Huinker is a professor of mathematics education at UWM’s School of Education. Danielle Robinson is a mathematics coach for Milwaukee Public Schools.

Tags

Curious Campus Curious Campus
UW-Milwaukee  
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee produces the UWM Chancellor’s Report and Curious Campus, a show about science, discovery and culture.
See stories by UW-Milwaukee  