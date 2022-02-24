© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Curious Campus

Testing microtransit to close equity gaps in access to jobs

Published February 24, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST
Minivan parked by a car sign.
Flexride
/
Organizers of the FlexRide Milwaukee service are scheduled to hold a formal launch event on March 9.

Learn more about FlexRide Milwaukee, a pilot transit project that connects workers from the city, including three segregated neighborhoods on Milwaukee’s north and northwest sides, to employers in Butler and Menomonee Falls seeking workers.

On this episode of Curious Campus, we talk with two urban planners leading the project. Lingqian “Ivy” Hu is professor and chair of the urban planning department at UWM’s School of Architecture and Urban Planning, and Kevin Muhs is executive director of the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission. FlexRide Milwaukee is funded by a $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation.

