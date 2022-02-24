Testing microtransit to close equity gaps in access to jobs

Learn more about FlexRide Milwaukee, a pilot transit project that connects workers from the city, including three segregated neighborhoods on Milwaukee’s north and northwest sides, to employers in Butler and Menomonee Falls seeking workers.

On this episode of Curious Campus, we talk with two urban planners leading the project. Lingqian “Ivy” Hu is professor and chair of the urban planning department at UWM’s School of Architecture and Urban Planning , and Kevin Muhs is executive director of the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission . FlexRide Milwaukee is funded by a $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation .