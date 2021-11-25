© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Curious Campus

A business model for social good

Published November 25, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST
Melissa Scanlan is a professor at UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences.

Meet a water policy expert whose new book lays out a blueprint for creating alternate corporate business models called “cooperatives,” which incorporate green practices, pay living wages and preserve jobs in the community. The best ones have an auditing system in place to show that they’re producing those triple bottom-line returns, says Melissa Scanlan, director of the Center for Water Policy at UW-Milwaukee.

On this episode of Curious Campus, we talk with Scanlan about cooperatives and her new book, “Prosperity in the Fossil-Free Economy: Cooperatives and the Design of Sustainable Businesses.”

UW-Milwaukee  
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee produces the UWM Chancellor’s Report and Curious Campus, a show about science, discovery and culture.
