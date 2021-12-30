© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Podcast_CuriousCampus-ChanReport_21_Final
Curious Campus

Mapping misinformation on COVID-19

Published December 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST
SpotlightCOVID_SimanekDearPandemic_podcast_1760x1084.jpg
UWM illustration
/
UWM

Has the avalanche of misinformation shared on Twitter harmed people’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States? UWM geographers tested the question by mapping the locations of tweets. Researchers found a direct correlation between locations where Twitter misinformation originated and subsequent spikes in COVID-19 infections and deaths in those areas weeks later.

On this episode of Curious Campus, we talk about research into misinformation and the pandemic with Rina Ghose, the UW-Milwaukee professor of geography who led the study of social media activity in 2020, and graduate students Amir Forati and Rachel Hansen.

Tags

Curious CampusCurious Campus
Stay Connected
UW-Milwaukee  
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee produces the UWM Chancellor’s Report and Curious Campus, a show about science, discovery and culture.
See stories by UW-Milwaukee  