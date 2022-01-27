Fish, amphibians and research into reversing blindness in humans

Scientists are closing in on identifying the exact genetic components that fish and amphibians use to regenerate their optic nerve after injury. The work may one day provide new treatments for human eye diseases and prevent permanent vision loss.

On this episode of Curious Campus, we talk with two scientists studying regeneration. Ava Udvadia, a UW-Milwaukee associate professor of biological sciences who is researching regeneration in fish; and Fiona Watson, an associate professor of biology at Washington and Lee University who is studying regeneration in frogs.