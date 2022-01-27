© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Podcast_CuriousCampus-ChanReport_21_Final
Curious Campus

Fish, amphibians and research into reversing blindness in humans

Published January 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST
Curious-Campus_Fish-Optics_1760x1084.jpg
kazakovmaksim
/
Getty Images
Zebrafish

Scientists are closing in on identifying the exact genetic components that fish and amphibians use to regenerate their optic nerve after injury. The work may one day provide new treatments for human eye diseases and prevent permanent vision loss.

On this episode of Curious Campus, we talk with two scientists studying regeneration. Ava Udvadia, a UW-Milwaukee associate professor of biological sciences who is researching regeneration in fish; and Fiona Watson, an associate professor of biology at Washington and Lee University who is studying regeneration in frogs.

Tags

Curious CampusCurious Campus
Stay Connected
UW-Milwaukee  
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee produces the UWM Chancellor’s Report and Curious Campus, a show about science, discovery and culture.
See stories by UW-Milwaukee  