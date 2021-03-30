How Chris Salm Went From Sausage Making To Commercializing University Research

Chris Salm grew up on a dairy farm, got a Ph.D. in animal and food science, and worked as an executive at several large food companies. At age 50, he took an entrepreneurial leap of faith and founded Salm Partners, a Denmark, Wisconsin company that now makes about 20% of the nation’s pre-cooked sausages and hot dogs.

Salm Partners doesn’t have any of its own retail brands; it makes its pre-cooked sausages and hot dogs for Hillshire and other well-known brands. A key ingredient in the company’s success is that it doesn’t compete with customers, Salm says.

Eleven years after co-founding Salm Partners, he turned management of the sausage maker over to a successor and co-founded Madison-based Ab E Discovery with Mark Cook and Jordan Sand. Ab E Discovery was founded on a unique technology developed in the UW-Madison lab of Cook, a well-known agriculture researcher. Cook’s technology creates antibody-rich eggs that neutralize Interleukin-10, a protein that invading bacteria and other pathogens use to turn off the immune system. The technology, when put into animal feed, reduces the need for antibiotics. Ab E built a new plant in Waterloo that processes the antibody-containing eggs.

Ab E has built a business around helping university researchers commercialize food and nutrition products. Cook passed away in 2017, but Ab E recently had its first sales on a product inspired by Cook’s research that has potential to eliminate the need to give antibiotics to animals, and maybe someday humans.

Chris Salm's Tips For Other Entrepreneurs:

We live in a relationship driven world — surround yourself with credible collaborative cohorts that have mutual respect and trust.

Have enthusiasm for life and what you do and openly show it. Find opportunities to get goose bumps.

You must have something new and beneficial that is discovered, invented, and/or created before the work of innovation can begin. But it’s only innovation if it becomes available in the marketplace.

Make it a focus to be a trusted asset for your customers, and make sure you have suppliers as partners that you respect and trust.

You have to go into commercializing new things with the right motivation. Define your motives, understand them and be transparent about them.

You can’t negotiate and be transparent at the same time. Define transparency as being the same on the outside as you are on the inside.