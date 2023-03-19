Nuclear fusion and the era of abundant energy: Greg Piefer

Greg Piefer's company, Shine Technologies, has about 400 employees and $700 million of funding directed at harnessing the reaction that powers the sun. The ultimate goal: To help drive society's transition to the coming, fusion-fueled era of abundant energy.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. She produced this episode. Subscribe to Midwest Moxie on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and NPR One. And if you love Midwest Moxie as much as we do, help us out by posting a review.