Midwest Moxie

Nuclear fusion and the era of abundant energy: Greg Piefer

By Kathleen Gallagher
Published March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT
Greg Piefer

Greg Piefer's company, Shine Technologies, has about 400 employees and $700 million of funding directed at harnessing the reaction that powers the sun. The ultimate goal: To help drive society's transition to the coming, fusion-fueled era of abundant energy.

