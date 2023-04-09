© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Midwest Moxie

Pea protein and novel battery materials: Nicole Atchison and Francis Wang

By Kathleen Gallagher
Published April 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT
Courtesy of Puris Holdings and Nate Tracy-Amoroso
Nicole Atchison (left) and Dr. Francis Wang (right)

Nicole Atchison is leveraging her company's pea protein dominance and creating new plant-based brands. Francis Wang is opening the Midwest’s first advanced silicon anode manufacturing facility. Both are building a more sustainable future.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. She produced this episode. Subscribe to Midwest Moxie on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and NPR One. And if you love Midwest Moxie as much as we do, help us out by posting a review.

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher is the host of Midwest Moxie and previously the host of How Did You Do That?.
See stories by Kathleen Gallagher