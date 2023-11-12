© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Midwest Moxie

Helping workplace resources find their next use: Garry Cooper

By Kathleen Gallagher
Published November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST
Dr. Garry Cooper is CEO and co-founder of Rheaply, a climate technology company.

Dr. Garry Cooper started with research lab materials but has grown Chicago-based Rheaply's digital resource exchange platform to find next uses for industrial and IT equipment, building materials, furniture and more.

