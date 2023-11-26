Listening in at scale to health care providers’ customer conversations: Amy Brown

Amy Brown quit her high-level executive job to start Carmel, Indiana-based Authenticx, which helps companies use their conversational data to improve customer relationships and profitability.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. She produced this episode. Subscribe to Midwest Moxie on Apple Podcasts, Google Play and NPR One. And if you love Midwest Moxie as much as we do, help us out by posting a review.