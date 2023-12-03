© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midwest Moxie

Mapping neighborhoods across the country: Cory Scott

By Kathleen Gallagher
Published December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Cory Scott
Courtesy of Cory Scott
Cory Scott

Cory Scott stumbled into a pitch contest and emerged with first place, a pre-paying customer and the beginnings of LiveBy, a Lincoln, Nebraska provider of neighborhood-level data and insights for real estate companies that was acquired in 2021 by Fathom Holdings.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. She produced this episode. Subscribe to Midwest Moxie on Apple Podcasts, Google Play and NPR One. And if you love Midwest Moxie as much as we do, help us out by posting a review.

Tags
Midwest Moxie WUWM
Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher is the host of Midwest Moxie and previously the host of How Did You Do That?.
See stories by Kathleen Gallagher