The number of people quitting their jobs in the past six months is unprecedented. Today, we’ll talk about how this “Great Resignation” can be turned into the “Great Reawakening” for employers. Joining Chancellor Mone are guests Annette Adams, Chief HR Officer, MGIC and a UWM EMBA graduate; Rebekah Kowalski, VP, Manpower Manufacturing at ManpowerGroup; and Romila Singh, Associate Professor, Organizations and Strategic Management, UWM Lubar School of Business.