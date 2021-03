It's All Politics, July 11, 2013 Listen • 0:00

Yes, Egypt is being torn apart and the immigration bill is in trouble. But that pales when you consider the fact that Eliot Spitzer IS RUNNING FOR NEW YORK CITY COMPTROLLER!! Fear not, NPR's Ken Rudin and Ron Elving are all over it.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.