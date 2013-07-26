It's All Politics, July 25, 2013 Listen • 0:00

All good things must come to an end. NPR's Ken Rudin and Ron Elving, for the final time, weigh in on the political news of the week. New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner is enbroiled in another sexting saga, President Obama delivers his most expansive comments on race and Mitch McConnell now has a Tea Party challenger. The guys also make 2014 and 2016 predictions, plus read farewell comments from The Listener.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.