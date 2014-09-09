4 Things To Know About Obama's Islamic State Strategy

Updated at 5 p.m. ET

President Obama met with congressional leaders this afternoon to outline his strategy for confronting the Islamic State insurgency in Iraq and Syria. He's also scheduled to address the nation on Wednesday night, to make that strategy public. It comes as a new poll by The Washington Post and ABC News shows a dramatic rise in U.S. public support for airstrikes against Islamist extremist groups.

Here's a look at several commentators on what the strategy might entail:

It Will Be Cautious

The Washington Post's David Ignatius writes: "Yes, Obama does seem to have a strategy, and it gets pretty good marks from allies abroad. But many components aren't ready yet, and some aren't fully conceptualized.

"Obama's decision-making on Iraq and Syria has been the policy equivalent of the wariness that Abraham Lincoln famously characterized, in referring to Gen. George McClellan, as 'the slows,' " Ignatius writes. "Obama still worries about the potential costs of getting it wrong; he needs to focus more on getting it right, including building political support at home."

It Will Be Different

The Wall Street Journal's Gerald F. Seib says Obama will stress how this time, it will be different — regional players will need to have "skin in the game":

"[He] will say this fight will be different from the ones his predecessor launched in Iraq and Afghanistan," Seib writes. "The soldiers on the front line this time, he will say, will have to be the very Sunni Arabs threatened by Islamic State's rise, not American troops sent to save them from it. That, he will imply, is the smart, not the stupid, way to take on the challenge."

It Will Be Complex

Doyle McManus, writing for The Los Angeles Times:

"Recognizing the threat is easier than addressing it, though. The strategy, which Obama aides admit they are still 'building out,' has a daunting list of moving parts.

"It depends on Iraq's balky politicians to form a new government that can attract support from aggrieved Sunni Muslims.

"Then it requires organizing an international coalition against the Sunni-led Islamic State that includes Arab governments in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iraq, whose leaders mostly loathe one another."

And, It Will Take A Long Time

The New York Times says:

"The first phase, an air campaign with nearly 145 airstrikes in the past month, is already underway to protect ethnic and religious minorities and American diplomatic, intelligence and military personnel, and their facilities, as well as to begin rolling back ISIS gains in northern and western Iraq.

"The next phase ... is expected to involve an intensified effort to train, advise or equip the Iraqi military, Kurdish fighters and possibly members of Sunni tribes.

"The final, toughest and most politically controversial phase of the operation — destroying the terrorist army in its sanctuary inside Syria — might not be completed until the next administration. Indeed, some Pentagon planners envision a military campaign lasting at least 36 months."

