Politics & Government

As Syria Grabs Headlines, Congress Tends To Local Business

By Amita Kelly
Published September 23, 2014 at 6:05 PM CDT
The chamber of the House of Representatives empties following a joint meeting of Congress with visiting Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Sept. 18.
The U.S. action against ISIS in Syria is dominating headlines around the globe. President Obama spoke about the mission Tuesday, saying it has bipartisan support from Congress and calling it necessary for the security of the country, and the world.

Members of Congress, meanwhile, are watching from afar — after approving the president's plan to equip and train Syrian opposition fighters, lawmakers left Washington and returned to their districts ahead of the Nov. 4 midterm election.

For many members, the daily business of tending to their constituents (or their re-election campaigns) is no less pressing than the events unfolding on the world stage.

Here's a sample of what members of Congress are up to — and tweeting about:

