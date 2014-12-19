Is It Enough To Be Politically Correct?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Just A Little Nicer.

About Sally Kohn's TED Talk

Political pundit Sally Kohn says we shouldn't worry as much about being politically correct; instead, she says, we need to focus on being emotionally correct.

About Sally Kohn

"If I can start the conversation there, with a connection, I'm not invalidating that other person's experience."

Sally Kohn is one of the leading progressive voices and television pundits in America. She previously worked as a Fox News contributor, which was the motivation for her TED Talk. She is currently a CNN contributor and columnist for The Daily Beast.

Her writing has appeared in The Washington Post, New York Magazine, USA Today, Salon, Politico, Time and many other outlets. She also works as a communications consultant, providing media and public speaking coaching.

