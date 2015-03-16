Letters: Hillary Clinton's History With Privacy

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

Many of you reacted to a line in last week's story by NPR's White House correspondent Tamara Keith. The story was about Hillary Clinton's history with privacy.

TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: It was April 1994. First Lady Hillary Clinton wore pale pink and took questions for more than an hour about the...

DON GONYEA, HOST:

Listeners wondered why our reporter even mentioned what Clinton was wearing.

BLOCK: Alexandra Shand from Chico, Calif., thought it was sexist. She wrote this. (Reading) When do we hear what the men were wearing? Seriously? It's 2015.

GONYEA: For Meg Gibson in Tallahassee, it prompted a lively conversation in the car with her two 12-year-old daughters about the way women are portrayed in the media.

BLOCK: So we asked Tamara to explain why she mentioned Clinton's clothes.

KEITH: The reason is pretty simple. This was known at the time and to this day as the pink press conference. Many people believe that Hillary Clinton wore this pastel sweater in an effort to soften her image.

GONYEA: And just so listeners know...

KEITH: I'm currently wearing navy blue.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.