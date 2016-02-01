Mike Huckabee Ends His White House Campaign
Mike Huckabee is ending his presidential campaign after a disappointing Iowa finish.
The former Arkansas governor — who won the Iowa caucuses in 2008 — announced on his Twitter account that he will be suspending his campaign. He was finishing a disappointing 9th in the state he carried eight years ago.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
I am officially suspending my campaign. Thank you for all your loyal support. #ImWithHucK— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 2, 2016