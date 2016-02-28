© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics Podcast: Everything You Need To Know About Super Tuesday

Published February 28, 2016 at 11:35 AM CST
The NPR Politics team is back with a special podcast devoted to all things Super Tuesday, the day when the most states and delegates are at stake in the 2016 presidential primary campaign. The team discusses which candidates need big wins to keep their campaigns afloat and predictions for what might happen after Super Tuesday.

On the podcast:

  • Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

  • Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

  • Campaign Reporter Asma Khalid

  • Campaign Reporter Scott Detrow

