Listen To 4 Interviews From NPR's March 8 Live Special

More than 300 delegates were at stake Tuesday in primaries and a caucus across four states: Michigan and Mississippi, a Republican primary in Idaho and a Republican caucus in Hawaii.

Bernie Sanders won the Michigan Democratic primary and Hillary Clinton won Mississippi. Donald Trump notched wins on the Republican side in Michigan and Mississippi, while Ted Cruz won Idaho.

Throughout the night, NPR spoke with campaign representatives and political leaders who reacted to results and looked ahead to what they may mean for the rest of the presidential race. Catch up with those interviews below.

'Will Marco Rubio be able to prevail?'

Former Rep. Bill McCollum, also former Florida attorney general, told NPR he supports Rubio:

"That's really the question. So the election for Florida next week is more one of ...will Marco Rubio be able to prevail and will Florida stay out of Trump's column than it is a question of whether Marco Rubio is going to be able to win Florida and go on win the nomination through a delegate count before the convention..."

Listen to Bill McCollum's full interview below:

Introducing Bernie Sanders to more Latinos

Erika Andiola, national press secretary for Latino outreach for the Bernie Sanders campaign

"For us, what matters is really again, making sure Bernie gets introduced to a lot more Latinos. The fact of the matter is that he doesn't necessarily have a negative name in the Latino community. The only thing that needs to happen is for us to introduce him to more and more Latinos. Obviously he's not as known as Secretary Clinton."

Listen to Erika Andiola's full interview below:

Does Trump have a ceiling?

Michigan Rep. Bill Huizenga has endorsed Marco Rubio

"Overall I think Donald Trump is going to hit a ceiling of some sort, it's going to be below 50 percent, whether it's 35, 37, 40 percent... That means there's a lot of people who are supporting other candidates yet, who are looking for an alternative."

Listen to Rep. Bill Huizenga's full interview below:

Will Clinton maintain her delegate lead?

Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow is a Hillary Clinton supporter

"Obviously Hillary wants to win every single state that she can. I think it's a huge win in Mississippi tonight. And I think given how things are done in terms of the delegates that she'll do well in Michigan and move forward and still maintain a big delegate lead and I think maintain her lead to the convention... in terms of the nomination."

Listen to Sen. Debbie Stabenow's full interview below:

