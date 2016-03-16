Listen To Presidential Candidates' Speeches From Mega Tuesday

Six presidential candidates went into Mega Tuesday, but only five came out of it.

Sen. Marco Rubio ended his bid after losing the Republican presidential primary in his home state of Florida to Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump had the biggest nights, but Trump lost the winner-take-all state of Ohio to Gov. John Kasich.

Listen to the candidates' speeches from the night below:

In Marco Rubio's nearly 15-minute concession speech at Florida International University in Miami, he indicated that Trump's ascension began with the Great Recession.

"2007 and 2008 there was a horrible downturn in our economy, and these changes to our economy that are happening are disrupting people's lives."

Listen to Marco Rubio's speech here:

Gov. John Kasich's win in his home state of Ohio over front-runner Donald Trump — his only victory of the year so far — will keep his campaign alive. In his Tuesday night address in Berea, Ohio, he promised that "the campaign goes on."

"As I've traveled the country and I look into your eyes, you want to believe, you want to believe again that we can have job security. You want to believe again that wages can rise. You want to believe that your children are going to have ultimately a better America than what we got from our mothers and fathers — that's the great American legacy; that our kids will be better than we are."

Listen to John Kasich's speech here:

Sen. Ted Cruz welcomed Marco Rubio's former supporters "with open arms." Cruz said at a Houston Rally on Tuesday that the Republican nomination is down to him and Donald Trump.

"Tomorrow we have a choice, a clear and simple choice: enough with the Washington corruption. Enough with the deception, with using government to benefit the rich and powerful at the expense of hard-working taxpayers. Together, we can turn things around."

Listen to Ted Cruz's speech here:

Donald Trump held a victory rally at the ballroom of his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla.

"This is a really interesting process. It's an amazing process. It's very tough. By the end, if you get to the end you can handle a lot of things, including pressure. That I can tell you because there's nothing like it. Lies, deceit, viciousness, disgusting reporters — horrible people. Some are nice."

Listen to Donald Trump's speech here:

Sen. Bernie Sanders lost Ohio, Florida and North Carolina. But in his hour-long speech to supporters in Phoenix he barely discussed those contests. Instead, he turned his focus on his campaign's achievements and discussed why it's "defied all expectations."

"The truth is not always pleasant, it's not always what we want to hear, but we cannot go forward unless we deal with the realities of American society today, and that is what we are going to do."

Listen to Bernie Sanders' speech here:

It was another "super Tuesday" for Hillary Clinton's campaign. Clinton beat Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders hugely in North Carolina, Ohio and Florida an won in Illinois as well.

"We are moving closer to securing the Democratic Party nomination and winning this election in November," she said in a speech in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Listen to Hillary Clinton's speech here:

