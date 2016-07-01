NPR Politics Lunchbox: 'Heebeejabis,' Trump's Tebow Helmet

NPR Politics presents the Lunchbox List: our favorite campaign news and stories curated from NPR and around the web in digestible bites (100 words or less!). Look for it every weekday afternoon from now until the conventions.

Convention Countdown

The Republican National Convention is in 16 daysin Cleveland.

The Democratic National Convention is in 23 daysin Philadelphia.

Did you know?Following heated controversy and an online petition, paint company Sherwin-Williams last month reversed its decision to take down a gigantic LeBron James banner that hangs near the RNC site. During the convention, the company was initially going to replace the football field-sized banner with one reading: "This Land Is Our Land" in red, white, and blue.

July 1, 2016

This morning we talked about Loretta Lynch accepting recommendations on the Clinton email probe, whether Donald Trump's position on trade aligns with left-wing economists, Joe Biden saying Bernie Sanders will endorse Hillary Clinton, NPR's interview with President Obama on "Obama's Years," and Marco Rubio returning to campaign for re-election in the Senate.

