© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Politics Podcast: FBI Director Does Not Recommend Criminal Charges For Clinton

By NPR Staff
Published July 5, 2016 at 3:13 PM CDT
FBI Director James Comey makes a statement on Hillary Clinton's emails and private server at FBI Headquarters on Tuesday.
FBI Director James Comey makes a statement on Hillary Clinton's emails and private server at FBI Headquarters on Tuesday.

The NPR Politics team is back with a quick take on the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state. FBI Director James Comey did not recommend bringing criminal charges against Clinton but did call the actions of her and her staff "careless." The team discusses what this means for her as she heads into the general election.

On the podcast:

  • Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving

  • Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

  • Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Politics & Government
    NPR Staff
    See stories by NPR Staff