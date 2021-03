With barely two months until Election Day, the NPR Politics team returns with its weekly roundup of political news. They discuss the tightening of the presidential race, NBC's "Commander-in-Chief" forum from earlier this week, and answer some listener questions.

On the podcast:

Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

White House Correspondent Tamara Keith

Campaign Reporter Scott Detrow

Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving

