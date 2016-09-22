WATCH: Hillary Clinton Deadpans On 'Between Two Ferns'

In a new episode of Web comedy show Between Two Ferns, Hillary Clinton jokes about what she should wear at next Monday's debate, attending Donald Trump's wedding and Chelsea Clinton's friendship with Ivanka Trump.

Comedian host Zach Galifianakis asked the candidate a variety of (not surprisingly) irreverent questions — like what would happen if Clinton got pregnant in office and whether she ever thinks to herself, "Oh, maybe I should be more racist."

The candidate also said she is "not down" with President Obama's Trans-Pacific Partnership deal. She supported the deal as secretary of state but has opposed it more recently. Here are some highlights from the interview.

Interview Highlights

For a younger, younger generation, you will also become their first white president, and that's pretty neat, too....

How does President Obama like his coffee? Like himself? Weak?

You know, Zach, those are really out of date questions. You need to get out more.

What happens if you get pregnant? Are we going to be stuck with Tim Kaine for nine months? How does this work?

I could send you some pamphlets that might help you understand.

First you supported Obama's Trans-Pacific Partnership deal, and then you were against it. I think that people deserve to know. Are you down with TPP?

I'm not down with TPP.

No, you're supposed to say, "Yeah, you know me," like the hip-hop groove.

Don't tell me what to say.

Fine, lose. The country goes to s***. Let's talk about Trump.

Oh, let's.

When you see how well it works for Donald Trump, do you ever think to yourself, "Oh, maybe I should be more racist"?

...

Well this has been a lot of fun Mrs. Clinton. We should stay in touch. What's the best way to reach you? Email?

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.