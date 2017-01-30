© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
In Nashville, Kurds Express Fears About Trump's Immigration Ban

By Emily Siner
Published January 30, 2017 at 3:37 PM CST

Some people in Nashville's Kurdish community — the largest in the U.S. — are worried about Trump's executive order on immigration. Reports of Green Card holders being turned away overseas are causing panic among legal permanent residents.

Corrected: February 1, 2017 at 11:00 PM CST
In this story, we incorrectly say Drost Kokoye is with the American Center for Outreach. In fact, she works with the American Muslim Advisory Council.
