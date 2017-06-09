Friday News Roundup - International

The Islamic State says it was behind attacks in Iran, after attacking London. President Trump picks a fight with London’s mayor just before Britain’s snap election. And Qatar’s neighbors in the Gulf turn unexpectedly hostile.

These and more of the week’s top international news stories are on the Friday News Roundup.

GUESTS

Andrew Taylor, Professor of political science, North Carolina State University

Bruce Lawrence, Author, “The Koran in English: A Biography”; professor emeritus of Religion, Duke University

Miriam Cooke, Professor of Arab cultures, Duke University; author, “Dancing in Damascus: Creativity, Resilience, and the Syrian Revolution”

Mary Louise Kelly, National security correspondent, NPR

