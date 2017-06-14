Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies On Russian Inquiry

Attorney General Jeff Sessions started his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee by calling any suggestion that he colluded with Russians during the election a “detestable” lie.

But Democrats challenged Sessions’ denial of contact with the Russians, and some charged him with impeding the Senate investigation by not answering questions about his direct conversations with President Trump. Did the AG’s answers shed any light, or just add heat?

GUESTS

Carrie Johnson, Justice correspondent, NPR

Josh Gerstein, Senior reporter, Politico

John Dean, Legal counsel to President Nixon during Watergate; author of “The Nixon Defense” and “Blind Ambition”; political analyst, CNN

Walter Dellinger, Partner, O’Melveny law firm; former Solicitor General, Assistant Attorney General and head of the Office of Legal Counsel during the Clinton administration

