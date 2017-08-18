© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

Friday News Roundup - Domestic

Published August 18, 2017 at 9:06 AM CDT
Hundreds of people gather for a vigil on the spot where 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting against the white supremacist Unite the Right rally August 13, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Charlottesville is calm the day after violence errupted around the Unite the Right rally, a gathering of white nationalists, neo-Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan and members of the 'alt-right,' that left Heyer dead and injured 19 others.
A single story dominated the news cycle this week: a tragedy that took the life of a young woman in Charlottesville, Virginia and the president’s controversial responses to the event that led to her death.

The White House, white supremacy and where President Trump’s agenda goes from here.

GUESTS

Geoff Bennett, White House reporter, NPR

Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Domestic affairs correspondent, The New York Times.

Fernando Pizarro, Washington correspondent, Univision

Jessica Mendoza, ESPN analyst; Olympic softball gold and silver medalist

