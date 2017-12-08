Friday News Roundup - International

Fulfilling a campaign promise, President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital this week. The move sparked riots and protests.

The International Olympic Committee stopped playing games with Russia, banning the country from next year’s competition. And while Russia’s athletes won’t be skiing or skating next year, President Vladimir Putin will be running … for president … again.

Meanwhile, the U.K. cleared a hurdle in its attempts to make a graceful Brexit.

We recap these stories and more in the International News Roundup.

GUESTS

Jon Sopel, North America editor, BBC; author of a new book, “If Only They Didn’t Speak English: Notes From Trump’s America”; @BBCJonSopel

Elise Labott, Global affairs correspondent, CNN; @eliselabottcnn

Nathan Guttman, Washington correspondent, Israeli Public TV and The Forward; @nathanguttman

