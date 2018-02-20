© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
What's In The Gun Background Check Plan The President Endorsed?

Published February 20, 2018 at 10:06 AM CST
Demonstrators lie on the ground during a "lie-in" demonstration supporting gun control near the White House on February 19.
After a national outcry over gun violence in Florida last week, there are the early signs of compromise in Washington: President Donald Trump has endorsed a bipartisan proposal to strengthen gun background checks.

But what is this legislation, and could it have helped prevent last week’s bloodshed?

GUESTS

Lois Beckett, Senior reporter covering gun politics and policy, Guardian U.S.; @loisbeckett

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

