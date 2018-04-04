Moving From Generosity To Justice: A Conversation With The Ford Foundation President

Philanthropy is marvelous, but it must not cause the philanthropist to overlook the circumstances of economic injustice which make philanthropy necessary.

– Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “On Being A Good Neighbor”

Ford Foundation President Darren Walker says these words have been a guiding light in his approach to leading the philanthropy with a goal of tackling the root causes of inequality in society.

We talk to Walker about his path from growing up poor in rural Texas to leading a foundation with a $13 billion endowment and $600 million in annual grantmaking.

GUESTS

Darren Walker, President, Ford Foundation; @Darrenwalker

