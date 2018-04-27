Friday News Roundup - Domestic

The Department of Veterans Affairs still needs a director.

President Trump needs some distance from his former attorney.

The Supreme Court needs more time to decide on the U.S. travel ban.

America needs a moment to process that Bill Cosby may face prison time.

Kanye West needs only to be himself to lose thousands of followers after a single tweet.

And if you need an internship, consider one that will put you on the open road instead of in a cubicle.

GUESTS

Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Washington correspondent, The New York Times; @sherylnyt

Ed O’Keefe, Political correspondent, CBS News; @edokeefe

Errin Haines Whack, Race and ethnicity reporter, Associated Press; @emarvelous

