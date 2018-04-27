Friday News Roundup - International

First France, then Germany. This month, the White House receives two of Europe’s top leaders. What’s on U.S. President Donald Trump’s agenda to discuss with Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel? What’s on theirs?

Plus, a historic summit between North and South Korea gets underway and journalists face an increasingly dangerous job around the world.

GUESTS

Nick Schifrin, Special correspondent, PBS NewsHour; @nickschifrin

Emily Tamkin, Staff writer, Foreign Policy; @emilyctamkin

Mark Hosenball, Investigative correspondent, Reuters

David Sanger, National security correspondent, The New York Times; author, “Confront and Conceal: Obama’s Secret Wars and Surprising Use of American Power”; @SangerNYT

