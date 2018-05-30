Advocating For Equality Across The Spectrum Of Sexuality And Identity

The Human Rights Campaign has been one of the nation’s top advocacy organizations for LGBTQ rights for almost 40 years. It’s raised millions, attracted high-profile allies and won some big political battles as a result.

Since 2012, the HRC has been under the leadership of Chad Griffin, who started his career in political strategy as a teen volunteer for Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign. After several notable victories on his watch, what does he see as the immediate next steps toward making the world equitable for everyone, regardless of sexuality or gender identity?

GUESTS

Chad Griffin, President, Human Rights Campaign; @ChadHGriffin

