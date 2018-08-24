Friday News Roundup - Domestic

The week began with a flurry of court activity.

On Tuesday, President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight charges, including campaign finance violations.

And Paul Manafort, the president’s former campaign chairman, was found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes.

President Trump made his allegiances known on Twitter.

If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” – make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

We discussed the legal and political ramifications of the two cases throughout the week. You can hear those conversations here, here, and here.

Cohen and Manafort weren’t the only ones navigating the legal system this week. Have you heard about Rep. Duncan D. Hunter, R-CA, and his wife, Margaret? They were indicted by federal prosecutors in San Diego “on five charges, including wire fraud, prohibited use of campaign contribution and conspiracy.”

From The Washington Post:

The allegations detail runaway spending that included vacations to Italy and trips to SeaWorld, Mother’s Day brunches and dental work, overdue cable and water bills, golf outings and NFL tickets, movie passes and private school tuition, meals at Taco Bell and Panda Express, travel to dance competition and family funerals, a $250 plane ticket for a family pet, and $462 for 30 tequila shots and a steak during a bachelor party in the District.

Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts was found dead after disappearing over a month ago. Police have charged an undocumented Mexican immigrant with her murder — and the GOP has been quick to leverage the case against an open-border policy.

President Trump weighed in on the reignited immigration debate in a video:

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

Finally, the Trump administration announced a plan to override Obama-era pollution rules for coal-powered plants. At what cost? We’ll discuss that, and much more, on the domestic edition of the Friday News Roundup.

*Text by Kathryn Fink*.

GUESTS

Shane Harris, Intelligence and national security reporter, The Washington Post; Future of War fellow, New America; author, “At War: The Rise of the Military-Internet Complex” and “The Watchers: The Rise of America’s Surveillance State”‘; @shaneharris

Priscilla Alvarez, Assistant editor, The Atlantic; @priscialva

Nicholas Johnston, Editor in chief, Axios; @AxiosNick

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.