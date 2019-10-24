1A Across America: Kansas Women In Politics And The GOP

Things have changed a lot for women over the last hundred years, from winning the right to vote to holding more seats in Congress than ever before. Democratic women swept the 2018 midterms, and now a record number of Republican women are planning to run for office in 2020.

As part of our 1A Across America collaboration, we teamed up with KMUW in Wichita to host a special edition of their event series Engage ICT: Democracy on Tap on October 8.

We hear from two women in office on why they ran, how they serve, and why they chose the party they did. Why don’t more women run for office as Republicans? What’s the strategy for winning back women voters the party has lost?

Watch the entire event here.

Produced by Amanda Williams and KMUW’s Sarah Jane Crespo and Haley Crowson.

1A Across America is funded through a grant from The Corporation for Public Broadcasting. CPB is a private, nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967 that is the steward of the federal government’s investment in public broadcasting.

GUESTS

Sen. Barbara Bollier, Democratic member of the Kansas Senate, representing District 7 (Johnson County); @BarbaraBollier

Rep. Kristey Williams, Republican member of the Kansas House of Representatives, representing District 77 (Butler County); @kristey4rep77

Jennifer Baysinger, Vice president of political affairs, Kansas Chamber of Commerce; @JenBaysinger

Jim McLean, Chief political reporter, Kansas News Service, which includes KMUW, an Across America partner station; @jmcleanks

