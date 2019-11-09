© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Whistleblower Complaint Has Largely Been Corroborated. Here's How

By Tamara Keith
Published November 9, 2019 at 6:01 AM CST

When the House impeachment inquiry began more than a month ago, much of the focus was on a complaint from a whistleblower that drew attention to a July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during which Trump asked for investigations into potential political rivals.

The whistleblower accused Trump of abusing his office for political gain and laid out a road map that House Democrats have followed in their investigation.

Trump has spent weeks questioning the whistleblower's motives and slamming the account for being inaccurate. But as this annotation shows, most of the complaint has been corroborated during closed-door depositions of administration officials, through public statements and from a rough transcript of the call itself, released by the White House.

