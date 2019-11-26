© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

READ: Testimony Of Philip Reeker, Acting Assistant Secretary Of State For Europe

By Elena Moore
Published November 26, 2019 at 4:15 PM CST
Philip Reeker, acting assistant secretary of state for Europe, arrives Oct. 26 for a closed-door interview at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Philip Reeker, acting assistant secretary of state for Europe, arrives Oct. 26 for a closed-door interview at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

As part of the impeachment inquiry, the House Intelligence Committee has released the transcript of the testimony by Philip Reeker, the acting assistant secretary of state who is responsible for European affairs.

Reeker testified for eight hours on Oct. 26, complying with a subpoena despite pressure from the White House to defy the request.

According to a source familiar with his testimony, Reeker was prevented by high-ranking State Department officials from aiding Marie Yovanovitch, then U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, before she was recalled from her position.

Yovanovitch, who testified publicly on Nov. 15, told Congress in her closed-door hearing that President Trump led the efforts to oust her from her role.

Reeker assumed the role of acting assistant secretary of state in March 2019 and has worked at the State Department since 1992.

Read Reeker's testimony:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Politics & Government
Elena Moore
Elena Moore is an editorial assistant for NPR's Washington Desk working as the researcher for the 2020 campaign. She previously worked at NBC News and is also a proud former Washington Desk intern. Moore is a graduate from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally from Brooklyn, N.Y.
See stories by Elena Moore