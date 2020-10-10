Trump's Doctor Says He's No Longer A 'Transmission Risk'

Updated at 10:05 p.m. ET

President Trump is no longer contagious and is safe to discontinue isolating, his doctor said Saturday evening, nine days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting the CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning's COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a memo.

"Now at day 10 from symptom onset, fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved, the assortment of advanced diagnostic tests obtained reveal there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus," Conley added, stopping short of saying that Trump had tested negative for the coronavirus. He also did not say whether the president was still exhibiting symptoms.

The news comes hours after Trump delivered remarks at his first public event since testing positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 1. The Saturday appearance left public health experts questioning the timing so soon after his diagnosis and hospitalization.

From the White House balcony, Trump addressed supporters gathered at the South Lawn for what was billed as a "peaceful protest for law and order."

Often deviating from prepared remarks, Trump hit on his standard campaign rhetoric and political attacks before a mostly masked crowd of several hundred that largely disregarded social distancing.

The president relitigated recent debate performances, mentioned immigration, called his political opponents "radical left" and attacked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

"The other day in the debate, Biden couldn't even use the words 'law enforcement,' " Trump told the crowd.

Trump said the politics of what he called the "radical socialist left" were alienating Latino and Black voters.

"Black and Latino Americans are rejecting the radical socialist left and they're embracing our pro-jobs, pro-worker, pro-police — we want law and order. We have to have law and order," Trump said.

During his speech, Trump only briefly mentioned health and his COVID-19 diagnosis. He did tell the crowd he "was feeling great" and thanked supporters for their prayers but did not say whether he still had COVID-19.

On Thursday, Dr. Conley had said that he anticipated "the president's safe return to public engagements" by Saturday.

The White House said this week that it would update when the president had tested negative for the coronavirus. But by Saturday evening, no such announcement had come.

More than two dozen coronavirus cases have been tied to the White House or people who spent time with Trump.

Trump plans to attend a campaign rally in Florida on Monday.

